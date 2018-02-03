Jewelry store theft investigation in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Breaking news out of North Greenbush where there’s a heavy police presence outside a local jewelry store.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said that a robbery took place at Don Cook Jewelers off of Route 4.

The shop is taped off and there are multiple cruisers from North Greenbush and NY State Police.

Sources tell NEWS10 ABC this is connected to police activity in Albany, where they were looking for a stolen vehicle in the area of Sherman Street by North Lake Avenue.

A chopper hovered over the area and police brought out their K-9 unit.

No one was brought into custody but they focused on this black Chevy Equinox which they towed away.

NEWS10 ABC is investigating to learn more details about both of these scenes and will provide the latest details as they are made available.