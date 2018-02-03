Colonie Police ask for help locating missing South Glens Falls woman

Web Staff Published: Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a woman missing since Friday evening.

Police say 48-year-old Eileen Rainville, from South Glens Falls, was last seen in the area of Central Avenue near California Avenue in the Town of Colonie around 8:55 p.m. on Friday.

Police say Rainville has mental health issues and is known to walk great distances and her destination is unknown. It is possible she is not taking her medications.

Rainville is 5’1″ and approximately 130 pounds with sandy/grey-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a long black winter coat.

Anyone who has seen Rainville is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2744.

