Axe throwing business in Agawam (Mass.) shutdown due to safety concerns

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A controversial business opened in Agawam recently and now Mayor William Sapelli has shut it down, at least temporarily.

Agawam’s new mayor told 22News, the Agawam Axe House on Main street opened without completing its paperwork.

Mayor Sapelli said he’s concerned about how safe the Axe throwing business is.

“When we have axes, guns, knives, bows and arrows and the like and you’re throwing in kids, and you’re throwing a birthday party, we have a few concerns we want to make sure are addressed,” said Mayor Sapelli.

The Axe House owners will go before town officials February 13 with a request to reopen.