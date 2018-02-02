TAILGATE ON 10: BIG GAME RECIPES FROM THE NEWS10 TEAM

1. Recipe for homemade salsa:

INGREDIENTS

2-3 medium sized fresh tomatoes (from 1 lb to 1 1/2 lb), stems removed

1/2 red onion

2 serrano chiles or 1 jalapeño chile (stems, ribs, seeds removed), less or more to taste

Juice of one lime

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of dried oregano (crumble in your fingers before adding), more to taste

Pinch of ground cumin, more to taste

2. Classic Spinach Dip

Ingredients:

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed

1-1/2 cups sour cream

1 cup mayonnaise

1 package Knorr Vegetable Soup Mix

1 can (8 ounces) water chestnuts, finely chopped

1 large onion finely chopped (optional)

Instructions

Squeeze as much liquid out of the thawed spinach as you can until it feels dry.

In a medium bowl stir together spinach, sour cream, mayonnaise, soup mix, water chestnuts and onions. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours and preferably overnight.

Serve with bread, crackers or raw vegetables.

Makes 3 cups

Pepperidge Farm thin slice bread

Philadelphia whipped cream cheese with chives

Center cut bacon

3. Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Ingredients

2lb ground chicken

1 cup panko bread crumbs

¾ cup finely chopped celery

¾ cup Frank’s™ Red Hot™ Buffalo wing sauce

½ cup finely chopped onion

2 eggs

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

¼ cup butter, melted

1 cup blue cheese dressing

Directions

-In large bowl, mix chicken, bread crumbs, celery, 1/4 cup of the sauce, the onion, eggs, garlic, salt and pepper; gently mix to combine. Using wet hands, shape mixture into 1 1/2-inch meatballs (about 36 total).

-In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add half of the meatballs; cook about 5 minutes or until golden brown on all sides. Repeat with remaining oil and meatballs.

Transfer browned meatballs to 4-quart slow cooker. Pour 1/4 cup of the sauce over meatballs. Cover; cook on Low heat setting about 3 hours or until thermometer inserted in center of meatballs reads at least 165°F.

-In small bowl, beat melted butter and remaining 1/4 cup sauce with whisk. Drizzle over meatballs; gently toss to coat.

-Serve with blue cheese dressing as a dip.

4. Cookie Dough Bombs

1/2 cup soften buttered

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons milk

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 can biscuits

In large bowl, mix butter and brown sugar. Add vanilla, flour and milk, mixing until well combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Shape mixture into 16 balls; place on a tray. Place tray in freezer until balls are frozen.

Heat oven to 350° F. Open can of biscuits; separate into 8 biscuits. Split each biscuit into 2 layers. Using your hands, press each into 3-inch circle.

Grease or spray a pan with cooking spray. Place 1 cookie dough ball in center of each biscuit circle. Fold biscuit around ball, and press to seal around ball. Place seam side down in pie plate.

Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and cooked through. you can drizzle with chocolate if you want.