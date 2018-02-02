Police: Man sent child porn to undercover officer

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department arrested a man they say distributed child pornography.

Charles Hale, 57, of Latham, N.Y., is accused of sending seven videos and images of child pornography to an undercover officer in 2017.

Investigators identified the location of the IP address and officer executed a search warrant on Hale’s residence on Friday.

Computers and hard drives were taken from his residence and will be forensically analyzed by New York State Police.

Police say there is no indication that Hale had contact with any underage victims or that any of the images or videos contain local victims.

Hale was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

Due to the nature of the charges if anyone has information about the defendant or believes that they were victimized by the defendant they are urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2744.