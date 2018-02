ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a woman they say tried to light a house on fire in Albany on Thursday.

The incident happened on 3rd Street at around 4 p.m.

Police say they received a call that a woman, later identified as Monic Montgomery, was pouring gas onto the front porch of a home.

The person living in the home noticed Montgomery and she fled on foot.

Police caught up with her a short time later and arrested her.

She was charged with attempted arson.