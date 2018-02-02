Patriots pride takes over the Capital Region

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – As we prepare for this weekend’s Big Game, one local town has been taken over by Patriots fans.

Local businesses are loving it.

New Englanders are gearing up for what they hope is a repeat of last year, a Patriots win including a pair of former Pittsfield mayors.

“Hope that it’s not the result of a fourth-quarter miracle,” Jim Ruberto, a former Pittsfield Mayor, said.

“Miracle, this year is gonna be easier,” Gerry Doyle, a former Pittsfield Mayor, said.

Mazscot’s bar owner Michael Mazzeo says the Patriots track record has been good for business.

“Luckily the Patriots have been in it three out of four years so it’s been an exciting day for us.”

Things are heating up at hot tomatoes pizza with preparations of a game day staple. 4,000 wings will drop into the deep fryer on game day and be tossed in a special sauce.

“So you have the full mouth experience in every bite.”

The outcome is mouthwatering hot tomatoes pizza that has been around for 25 years. The focus is on fresh ingredients and fun flavors.

“Usually about an hour before the game starts is when it all comes in so delivery times are really important. Preparation time is also really important,” Daniel Drmacich-Flach said.

Bring some ambiance to game day with a Patriots pride candle. It was made by two sisters who say it smells like victory.

“If you burn it when the Super Bowl is going on that’s the legend that they’ll win.”

Sisters Grace and Isabella had the bright idea after a trip to Ireland.

“It really smells like winning.”

Mom says that’s exactly what the young entrepreneur’s customers are looking for. Go, Patriots!

“It’s been such a big hit with the people in the community and great support from the community so we’re really excited about that.”

Win or lose, it’s a touchdown for businesses. The average person will spend around $80 on game day fun.