Marijuana drug bust in Troy – was it worth it?

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local police agencies team up with the FBI to crack down on drugs in the Capital Region.

What that investigation turned up, or didn’t turn up, is disappointing some in the community.

Police seized mostly marijuana in those raids. Some are upset they aren’t seeing more heroin being taken off their streets.

Doors busted, windows were blown out, and glass shattered everywhere. It was the aftermath of several drug raids in Troy.

Multiple agencies and tactical teams busted into homes Thursday night following a lengthy investigation into drugs and guns in the city.

Seven apartments were raided and nine people were arrested, but no weapons were found.

The following individuals were arrested

Shaun Wilkinson, 39, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Christopher Ward, 39, of Troy, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Howard Nedrick, 41, of Troy, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Germaine Hargrove, 45, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Josh Foster Jr., 38, Troy, was charged with third-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, bench warrant for violation condition of sentence.

Shannon Dame, 39, Troy, was charged with third-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Ron Roberts, 39, of Schenectady, N.Y., was charged with third-degree possession of marijuana.

James Moyotte, 47, of Troy, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Bobby Yarrell, 31, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree possession of marijuana.

Leonard Jiles, 39, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged with warrant for violation of parole.

Police confiscated almost 6.5 pounds of marijuana and more than $9,000 cash, some cocaine, cell phones and surveillance systems.

With neighboring states decriminalizing marijuana, some people here argue the focus should shift to bigger problems.

“They need to look for the opioids and for the heroin because those are the things that are killing people in this country,” Nancy Rivera said.

Rivera advocated with the Drug Policy Alliance for New York’s Compassionate Care Act, which implemented the state’s medical marijuana program.

Troy’s drug raids made her think of California prosecutors set to clear thousands of marijuana convictions.

“I thought about that. I thought about the 700,000 plus people who are in New York prisons for minor marijuana possession. It doesn’t make any sense.”

For some, like Kayla Carter, who lives across the street from one of the homes police raided, it’s reason enough to take her daughter out of the Collar City.

“Oh we’re moving away from here,” Carter said.

NEWS10 ABC’s calls to Troy Police to get more information on this lengthy investigation went unanswered.