Man accused of slapping woman’s butt during Zumba fundraiser

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Polie arrested a man they say slapped a woman’s butt during a Zumba fundraiser at the Capital District YMCA.

Police say Michael Adinolfe, 61, entered the YMCA and was told he was not permitted on the property at any time.

While being escorted out of the building by staff members, Adinolfe is accused of slapping a female participant without her consent and telling her “Good Class”.

He was charged with forcible touching and third-degree burglary.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Adinolfe is due back in court later this month.