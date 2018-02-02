Drug raid in Troy involves multiple agencies

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More information is to be released regarding a number of search warrants executed throughout the city of Troy last night involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

If you live in the area, you likely heard some of the commotion last night.

NEWS10 ABC got a number of calls at the station from viewers who reported hearing explosions and spotting low flying helicopters with their search lights on.

Those explosions were actually “flash bangs” or stun grenades.

They’re used by special tactical units during high-risk warrants.

The loud noise is meant to distract potentially dangerous individuals inside homes or buildings.

Troy Police state this took place around 9 p.m. Thursday night, targeting about seven different locations on Tyler Street, 4th Street, 8th Street, 10th Street, 6th Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

They deployed swat teams from the NYS Police, the FBI, Colonie PD, Rensselaer PD, Saratoga County and Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Departments.

NEWS10 ABC was told this came after a lengthy investigation into illegal drugs and guns in the city.

Police said there were no reported injuries to any officers or suspects while carrying out the operation.

More information regarding what was seized and who was arrested will be released at some point Friday morning.

NEWS10 ABC will provide the latest information as it is made available.