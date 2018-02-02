Big Game: Who wins Philly or Boston?

(NEWS10) – The Big Game is not just a battle between the Patriots and the Eagles also means bragging rights for two of the nations most patriotic cities.
That’s an argument over 200 years old. NEWS10 ABC invited a member from both Colonies to the 10 Broeck Mansion to pick up where they left off.
BOSTON:
We staged the Boston Tea Party
PHILLY:
We had the Declaration of Independence
BOSTON:
The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere
PHILLY:
The Liberty Bell
BOSTON:
The Plymouth Rock
PHILLY:
Valley Forge!
BOSTON:
The Museum of Fine Arts
PHILLY:
Our Art Museum also has Rocky running up the steps!
BOSTON:
Aerosmith!
PHILLY:
The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff
BOSTON:
The Boston Marathon
PHILLY:
The Army-Navy Game
BOSTON:
Faneuil Hall
PHILLY:
Independence Hall
BOSTON:
The New England Aquarium
PHILLY:
The Philly Zoo
BOSTON:
Clam Chowda
PHILLY:
Philly Cheesesteak
BOSTON:
Five Super Bowl Championships
PHILLY:
We’ll see you on Sunday!