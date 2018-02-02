Big Game: Who wins Philly or Boston?

(NEWS10) – The Big Game is not just a battle between the Patriots and the Eagles also means bragging rights for two of the nations most patriotic cities.

That’s an argument over 200 years old. NEWS10 ABC invited a member from both Colonies to the 10 Broeck Mansion to pick up where they left off.

BOSTON:

We staged the Boston Tea Party

PHILLY:

We had the Declaration of Independence

BOSTON:

The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere

PHILLY:

The Liberty Bell

BOSTON:

The Plymouth Rock

PHILLY:

Valley Forge!

BOSTON:

The Museum of Fine Arts

PHILLY:

Our Art Museum also has Rocky running up the steps!

BOSTON:

Aerosmith!

PHILLY:

The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff

BOSTON:

The Boston Marathon

PHILLY:

The Army-Navy Game

BOSTON:

Faneuil Hall

PHILLY:

Independence Hall

BOSTON:

The New England Aquarium

PHILLY:

The Philly Zoo

BOSTON:

Clam Chowda

PHILLY:

Philly Cheesesteak

BOSTON:

Five Super Bowl Championships

PHILLY:

We’ll see you on Sunday!