8 things to know about NY prison inmates getting tablets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many are raising concerns after New York plans to provide every inmate with a free computer tablet from a Florida-based company.

Many have reached to NEWS10 ABC about their concerns over the program.

Once an inmate gets a tablet, they will be able to purchase entertainment and media products and download them to their device. There are fees associated with those purchases as well as sending out emails.

The tablets will not have access to the internet and officials say the devices operate off a secure network.

Here are eight things to know about the tablets.

Officials say there are benefits to adding this technology to the prison system like reducing recidivism, digital education, increasing efficiency, safety for inmates and staff, and acclimation to technology.

The tablets will begin being distributed in the summer of 2018. Currently, there are 14 states that offer this program to inmates across the country.