2018 Best Buddies’ Friendship Ball held in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds show off their dance moves Friday night for the Best Buddies Friendship Ball.

It’s a day many teens and young adults wait all year for.

The red carpet is out, the dance floor is packed and the celebration is underway.”

Moves Like Jagger? I’d rather have moves like this guy.

He’s just one of the hundreds dancing the night away at the Hilton Garden Inn in Troy.

It’s a night where young people, some who have developmental disabilities, can show off their best moves.

Before the night ends up here, NEWS10 ABC tagged along.

“I got my nails done.”

20-year-old Jennifer Sankowski is stopping with her mom and some friends at Haven Hair Studio in Albany.

“Just seeing everything come together for her and just having a great time.”

Getting all the essentials done by taking care of hair and makeup.

It’s a blast for the girls and a treat for the workers like hairstylist Stacey Kontos.

“A lot of them don’t get their hair done, don’t get their make up done so they’re really excited.”

From there, it’s off to the big event.

“It’s the best party at Best Buddies. It’s a lot of people now.”

Whether it’s photos with new friends or making new ones.

“We’re happy and we thank them that we get to meet new people.”

This is one night they won’t ever forget.

“I really love the views and just my friends they make me happy.”

While the party is still underway, there are plenty of ways you can get involved with the Best Buddies Program. Learn more about the program.