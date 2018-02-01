Woman accused of throwing child during argument

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they say endangered the welfare of a child.

Police say Diamond Wallace, 23, of Schenectady, was involved in a verbal argument with her mother on State Route 5 and jumped out of their car as police pulled up.

While being interviewed by police, she became more upset. Police say she was holding her nearly 6-month-old child in a car seat in her lap and threw the seat and the child across the car at the trooper.

The child was unharmed and left in the care of Wallace’s mother.

She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct.

Wallace was processed and released. She is due back in court next week.

