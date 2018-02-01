Severe Flu Season: Symptoms you shouldn’t ignore

Related Coverage Flu cases continue to spike in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been one of the most severe flu seasons in years but how do you know what symptoms are okay and ones that could be deadly if you ignore them?

“It’s a miserable flu season.”

With more severe cases than in recent years, the flu has many on high alert, including Michael White, whose 4-year-old son Riley had it and is still recovering.

“He had the fever and nausea.”

White knew something was wrong because Riley is usually bouncing off the walls. In this case, he was often tired and a fever was setting in.

“That’s usually how it starts, that’s the first symptom.”

“Well you want to do everything can for him but when it comes to that you’re very limited.”

It’s an issue many parents face. So how do you know when your child’s cold is actually something worse?

“It’s sort of like a virus on steroids.”

Dr. James Saperstone is a pediatrician in Guilderland and after almost 40 years, he’s seen it all.

“The reality is the flu is terrible and every couple of years there is an uptick in the number of cases. Instead of seeing 50 deaths so far we are seeing one hundred deaths.”

His advice to concerned parents?

“If your child is ill, very ill, lethargic, then you call your doctor.”

It’s not just kids, White almost died from the flu.

“I really, really thought that I was going to pass.”

It’s a fate he won’t let happen to his son.

“You know, getting rest, staying hydrated.”

Dr. Saperstone also recommends getting the flu shot. He says it is never too late in the season to do so.