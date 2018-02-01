Report finds Hudson River PCB contamination was widespread

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Government trustees assessing harm to the Hudson River from PCB pollution say water contamination levels were sometimes hundreds of times higher than state and federal thresholds.

The Hudson River Natural Resources Trustees reported Wednesday that poly-chlorinated biphenyls were detectable in 85 percent of surface water samples taken from 1975 to 2014.

General Electric completed removal of 2.75 million cubic yards of PCB-contaminated sediment from a 40-mile stretch of the upper-river in 2015 as part of a federal Superfund project.

The expanded water sampling report from the federal and state trustees is part of a series as they assess GE’s liability for harm done to the Hudson River’s natural resources.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency is finalizing a five-year review of the cleanup.

