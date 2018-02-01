NY sees record healthcare marketplace enrollment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many people have been fearful that due to Obamacare rollbacks, fewer people would sign up for health insurance. However, the opposite is being seen at least in New York.

Open Enrollment for the state’s health insurance closed on Wednesday.

“We have 4.3 million New Yorkers enrolled in a health plan through the Marketplace,” Marci Natale, Director of Communications for New York State of Health, said.

That’s an increase of 700,000 people from last year. In fact, the numbers have increased every year since it started in 2013.

“An affordable health plan for them and their family and its the only place in New York they can get help paying for their coverage through tax credits,” Natale said.

While many are turning to the state’s health insurance, about 6.5 million New Yorkers as of last year, still rely on Medicaid. Due to expected Medicaid rollbacks on the federal level, legislators say they are starting to plan ahead.

Assemblyman Brian Kolb (R-Canandaigua) says he is working on legislation that would let the state take-over Medicaid, relieving some of the burden on counties.

“Different period of time for non-New York City counties and then a longer period of time for New York City counties,” Assemblyman Kolb said. “It will be a state take overe which will directly result if they implement our plan in reduction of property taxes for every single county.”

The Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul (D) also said earlier this week that there will be an announcement soon about another health care idea.

“See if there is something we can offer counties to help reduce their costs,” Hochul said.

You can still be penalized on your federal taxes for not having health insurance until the end of this year. So when you file your 2019 taxes in 2020 you will not be penalized for not having health insurance.