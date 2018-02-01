Man sentenced to 20 years in deadly Father’s Day shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Cohoes man will spend 20 years in prison for the deadly Father’s Day shooting in Albany.

Richard Duckett, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder back in December.

Judge Carter told Duckett he got lucky with 20 years. The judge says he hadn’t seen the surveillance video of the incident until after the plea bargain was made

He says had he seen it before that, the sentence would have been much harsher because there’s no denying that Duckett intentionally shot and killed 46-year-old Terrance Roberts.

Prosecutors say a cell phone captured the brawl that broke out at a BBQ on Delaware Street in Albany back on June 18th.

They say a couple of Duckett’s family members and Terrence’s wife, Stefanie, were involved in an altercation over a drink.

About 40 minutes later, prosecutors say a home surveillance camera captures Duckett arriving at the party with a loaded gun, immediately running toward Roberts.

Duckett does, in fact, chase Roberts down and shoots him multiple times in what detectives described as an assassination.

Prosecutors say Duckett’s mother and aunt then helped him flee the scene and hide from police for some three months.

They’ve both been indicted on charges of hindering prosecution.

Duckett apologized in court but ADA Jessica Blain-Lewis says she questions the sincerity of it.

Duckett’s mother and aunt are set to be sentenced on March 23rd for the role they played in the crime.