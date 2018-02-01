Man rescued from submerged vehicle in Warren County

THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday evening, just before 9:00 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Cameron Road and Warrensburg Road in the Town of Thurman for a report of a vehicle into the water.

Police and fire units found a 2005 Ford Explorer off the road and into the water. It was half submerged after it broke through the ice.

Giles Jennings, 75 years old of Thurman, was located still conscious in the water near his vehicle and safely brought to shore.

Jennings was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital by the Warrensburg Emergency Squad, and later transported to the Albany Medical Center.

Warren County Sheriff’s Patrol Officer John DeCristofaro broke through the ice and sank to above his waist while attempting to rescue Jennings. DeCristofaro was not injured and was able to save Jennings with the assistance of firefighters on the scene.

Clarence Roberts of Thurman, told police that he saw the vehicle in the water and called 911.

It is believed that Giles was in the water for over an hour before he was discovered. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.