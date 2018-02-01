Graphic Artist

WTEN-TV is seeking a creative, motivated, team first, motion graphics designer to create visually compelling graphics for daily local news programs, sales projects, promotions, print, web/digital and station events. This motion graphic design position will work closely with the Creative Services Director, Promotion and Production staff to visualize and execute concepts for all station projects. This position also interacts with Newscast Management, Producers and Directors to successfully create designs to help the storytelling process. As part of creative services, you will be required to maintain and advance the graphic look of the station, you will also manage all graphics and related files. In addition, the ideal candidate will possess some promotion and editing skills.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Design/Animation or equivalent training and/or experience.

Experience: Two to three years related experience preferred. You must have a killer reel, showcasing your versatility and scope of your style, design and creativity. If creating cutting edge graphics is what you live for then we want to hear from you. Attention to detail is a must, ability to quickly develop a creative solution for daily news and promotion projects and you must have a strong ability to take advantage of the tools at your fingertips. Must be proficient in Photoshop, After Effects, and Illustrator. You will need to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines. Having experience with 3ds Max and/or Cinema 4D, Adobe Creative Cloud, Chyron Lyric, Channelbox, and Axis News/Order/Maps is preferred.

How to Apply : All internal & external applicants must apply Online @ www.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

Link to Resume Reel or Portfolio samples must be included with application.

Job Type: Full-time