Friends, family remember victims of fatal Corinth crash

Related Coverage Victims identified in fatal Corinth crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friends and family are in mourning Thursday after a fatal car crash on Angel Road in Corinth.

Law enforcement are now saying speed played a role.

A preliminary investigation showed speed was a factor in this crash and that 23-year-old Genessa Marie Coon was behind the wheel. We are learning more about her and the other victim, 21-year-old Cody Fitzpatrick.

A single rose and a stuffed animal were placed at the scene where two young lives had been cut short.

Coon and Fitzpatrick died Wednesday afternoon when their car crashed into a tree on Angel road in Corinth.

Just hours before, Fitzpatrick was in Queensbury with his close friends.

“We didn’t believe it. We had to confirm with a couple of different people. We didn’t think our friend, who literally woke up on our couch that morning, could be gone,” Brittany Warner, Cody’s friend, said.

They say Cody loved his Hondas. Cars were his thing but above all, you could count on him.

“Anytime, any day if you needed something, he would be there,” Armand Rawson, Cody’s best friend, said. “He was just always the funny guy. If you were in a bad mood, he’s going to make you feel better.”

Coon’s family is still in disbelief.

“Things like this don’t just affect the person it affects a lot of people who are around you. It’s just a tragic, tragic situation for such a young sweet girl,” Nick Casertino, Coon’s former guardian, said.

Coon had two young children, who will now have to grow up without their mother.

Those close to her say that is the hardest part.

“It’s something you are going to have to deal with and something we’re always going to remember.”

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role the crash.