Flu cases continue to spike in NY

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2005 file photo, a man sneezes holding a tissue in Berlin, Germany. According to a case study published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in the journal BMJ Case Reports, doctors in England say stifling a big sneeze can be hazardous for your health in rare cases, based on the very unusual experience of a man who ruptured the back of his throat when he tried to stop a sneeze. (AP Photo/Roberto Pfeil, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are urging New Yorkers to get vaccinated as flu cases continue to rise in the state.

According to the governor’s office, there has been a 50 percent increase in confirmed flu cases and a 21 percent increase in hospitalizations since last week.

Last week, Gov. Cuomo signed an Executive Order allowing pharmacists to administer flu vaccines to children ages two to 18.

“As the number of influenza cases continues to climb in New York and across the nation, we are doing everything we can to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated and to help people experiencing flu symptoms find proper medical care as soon as possible,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. “Continue to be vigilant this flu season and if you have not yet been vaccinated, it is not too late to do so to protect yourself and those around you.”

New York residents who have not yet been vaccinated should contact their local health care provider or pharmacy, or find information about vaccination clinics by contacting their local health department. The HealthMap Vaccine Finder also identifies locations where vaccines can be found in New York State at www.vaccinefinder.org.

For more information about the flu, visit: www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/influenza/seasonal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s