Flu cases continue to spike in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are urging New Yorkers to get vaccinated as flu cases continue to rise in the state.

According to the governor’s office, there has been a 50 percent increase in confirmed flu cases and a 21 percent increase in hospitalizations since last week.

Last week, Gov. Cuomo signed an Executive Order allowing pharmacists to administer flu vaccines to children ages two to 18.

“As the number of influenza cases continues to climb in New York and across the nation, we are doing everything we can to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated and to help people experiencing flu symptoms find proper medical care as soon as possible,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. “Continue to be vigilant this flu season and if you have not yet been vaccinated, it is not too late to do so to protect yourself and those around you.”

New York residents who have not yet been vaccinated should contact their local health care provider or pharmacy, or find information about vaccination clinics by contacting their local health department. The HealthMap Vaccine Finder also identifies locations where vaccines can be found in New York State at www.vaccinefinder.org.

For more information about the flu, visit: www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/influenza/seasonal.