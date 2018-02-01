Father and son rappers raise awareness on opioid addiction

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction are doing their part too.

A father and son have teamed up to spread awareness in a unique way.

Every day a local family sees a memorial for their son and brother, now they’re taking his memory and a message to the streets through music.

If you pay attention to the words in this song by rapper Bobby Stacks and his dad Notso, you’ll find a deeper meaning.

“He was my brother and my best friend and he was my biggest fan,” Bobby Stacks said.

“He could light up a room with his smile and kindness. I miss him so much,” Notso said.

It’s all about Josh, Stacks’ brother and Notso’s son, who died from a heroin overdose in 2015.

“The things that go through your mind it’s like living an actual nightmare.”

They wrote the song Slap that Vein to raise awareness in his memory.

“Nobody wants to think of their kids getting hooked on a drug that will take their soul,” Stacks said.

And to call out anyone dealing the drug.

“You murdered my brother, among others, among a lot of others.”

Even filming much of this music video on street where they knew heroin was being sold.

“In his memory, I want to do everything I can to save somebody else maybe from this misery,” Notso said.

They’ve dedicated their lives to this message saying they’ve channeled their energy through love, instead of anger.

Something Josh would have been proud of, noting one of his favorite poems.

“We don’t love to be loved, we love to love.”

They say if they can save one person or change the mind of one dealer, it will all be worth it.

“Please let my story save someone else from having to tell a similar story,” Stacks said.

“One person at a time, I’m going to change this world,” Notso said.

Knowing the whole time Josh is with them.

“I know that he touched lives when he was alive and I think in spirit he’ll touch lives long afterward.”

“i know my brother’s watching, and I know my brother is proud. and I’ll love my brother until I see him again but until I do see him again it’s going to be both of us fighting,” Stacks said.

Disclaimer: The following video contains some profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.