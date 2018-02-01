Coffee may soon come with cancer warnings

SACRAMENTO (CNN) – Your morning coffee might soon come with a warning in California.

The state keeps a list of chemicals it considers possible causes of cancer, and one of them, acrylamide, is created when coffee beans are roasted.

A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles targets companies that make or sell coffee, including Starbucks and BP.

According to the suit, the defendants “failed to provide clear and reasonable warning” that drinking coffee could expose people to acrylamide.

The suit seeks to impose fines and force the companies to post warnings.

The companies argue that acrylamide levels in coffee should be considered safe under state law, and that the health benefits of coffee outweigh the risks.

At least 13 of the defendants have settled and agreed to give a warning, most recently 7-Eleven.

Retailers that haven’t already settled will meet for private mediation on February 8th.