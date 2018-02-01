Bump stocks banned in Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Bump stocks are now illegal in the state of Massachusetts.

The device, you may remember was used by Stephen Paddock, the man accused of the deadly Las Vegas shooting back in October.

The law passed back in November, about a month after that attack, but the ban officially goes into effect Thursday.

You can no longer purchase bump stocks and if you already own them you’re asked to turn them over.

As of Thursday, people caught with them could face a prison sentence of at least three years.

The device, when attached, turns a semi-automatic rifle into an automatic weapon capable of firing rounds faster.

Massachusetts became the first state to impose a ban on bump stocks after Stephen Paddock attached the device to several of his weapons; killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 as he committed the worst massacre in modern U.S. history.

The device had already been banned in California and several other states have since followed in Massachusetts footsteps, working to ban the device or at least considering it; including New Jersey and South Carolina.

The U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing whether the devices should be prohibited nationwide.

This new law also bans trigger cranks, another accessory that allows someone to shoot faster.