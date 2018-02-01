‘A cesspool of funky flu’: ER nurse goes on epic rant about flu season

(WKRG) – It’s no surprise, the flu is really bad this year, but one Florida nurse is surprised at the public’s reaction to the emergency.

Kat Lockler, who is an emergency room nurse in Northwest Florida, is going viral because of the no-nonsense video warning she posted to Facebook.

She says people aren’t following the basic steps to keep from getting sick, like using hand sanitizer.

In the video posted to her page, she also tells of an entire sports team who showed up to the ER when one player got sick. She says that not only exposed the other players, but everyone they come into contact with.

In part of the video she says, “There is a cesspool of funky flu at the ER right now. Please don’t bring your team in. Please don’t bring your healthy children in, especially your newborn babies into the emergency room. And if you don’t have what I would call a true emergency, this would not be the time to come to the emergency room.”

Her common sense advice is resonating with people across the country. Her post has been shared nearly 60,000 times and the video views are over 3 million.