Train carrying GOP lawmakers to policy retreat hits truck

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been injured. Emergency workers were on the scene.

Cole says he’s not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

We have spoken with John and he is unharmed. — staff — John Faso (@RepJohnFaso) January 31, 2018

Cole says he believes the accident occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia.