Police: Man arrested for drugs tries to destroy evidence at police headquarters

By Published:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had drugs during a traffic stop in Colonie on Tuesday.

Shaun Saviano, 30, of East Chatham, was accused of having heroin and hypodermic instruments.

Police say while he was being processed at New York State Police Troop G Headquarters, he tried to destroy evidence.

He was charged with tampering with physical evidence and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Saviano was lodged at Albany County Jail pending arraignment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s