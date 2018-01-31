Police: Man arrested for drugs tries to destroy evidence at police headquarters

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had drugs during a traffic stop in Colonie on Tuesday.

Shaun Saviano, 30, of East Chatham, was accused of having heroin and hypodermic instruments.

Police say while he was being processed at New York State Police Troop G Headquarters, he tried to destroy evidence.

He was charged with tampering with physical evidence and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Saviano was lodged at Albany County Jail pending arraignment.