NY state prison inmates to receive free computer tablets

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York state plans to provide every inmate with a free computer tablet from a Florida-based company that provides services to prison systems.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says Wednesday that the approximately 51,000 inmates in 54 prisons will be eligible to receive one of the portable personal computers being provided to the state by Miami-based JPay Inc. at no cost to taxpayers.

DOCCS officials say the tablets will come preloaded with educational material. The devices won’t be able to access the internet, but tablets can be used to purchase music, e-books and videos from JPay through an electronic account system being set up.

The tablets can also be used to send and receive emails.

Acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony Annucci announced the tablet program Tuesday during a state budget hearing.

