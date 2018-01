Related Coverage Man dies after officer involved shooting in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Pittsfield is complete and no criminal charges will be filed.

The incident happened last September when police were responding to a domestic violence call on Taylor Street.

Police say Daniel Gillis charged out of the home toward police with a knife. He was then shot by officer Christopher Colello. The District Attorney says it was then that the situation turned from dangerous to life-threatening.