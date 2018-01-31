Gov. Cuomo announces high-speed internet access will be available statewide

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WVNY/WFFF) – High speed internet access will be available for all of New York State in less than a year.

In 2015, the governor launched his broadband initiative.

Back then, Cuomo says the North Country had 20 percent internet access.

Now, he says the last mile of funding has been secured, making this an historic moment for New York.

“This is the first state in the United States of America to have 100% internet access for the entire state. And I think that’s going to be an incentive for companies all across the world to come to New York,” said Cuomo.

In this final round of awards, 43 awarded projects will address unserved territories, or about 7,500 miles of broadband infrastructure.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) issued the following statement applauding the announcement by Governor Cuomo:

“Broadband internet is critical to succeeding in a 21st century economy and I applaud this announcement to ensure families across our district have access to this needed resource,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Increasing access to broadband will increase commerce in our region and expand educational opportunities for our children. We must continue to work together at the local, state, and federal level to ensure North Country families have the resources they need.”

Congresswoman Stefanik has also introduced legislation in the House to increase access to rural broadband.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says the $100 million investment in the North Country is critical infrastructure in the 21st century.

“This investment will enable rural communities to compete in a global economy, assist with learning K-12 +beyond and provide connection demands for folks visiting our region,” said Cashman.

The $209.7 million Round III awards will provide 122,285 homes, businesses and community institutions across the state with access to high-speed Internet, driving in aggregate more than $341.8 million of public/private broadband investment.