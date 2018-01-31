Active shooter training exercise held in Mechanicville

By Published:

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police descended on the Decrescente Distribution Center in Mechanicville but there was no emergency.

Officers were there for an active shooter training exercise.

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated and partnered with the bottling company to mimic a real-life active shooter situation.

The exercises help law enforcement keep their skills sharp and to learn and execute new skills. It also helps to the public know what to do if you find yourself in such a situation.

The drill was incredibly realistic with mock pipe bombs and the sound of bullets. It was all designed to get the most education and experience out of the training.

