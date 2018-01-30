Police: Man tied up store clerk during Cricket Wireless robbery

By Published:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rotterdam Police Department arrested a man they say robbed a Cricket Wireless store on Altamont Avenue.

Keith Mancini is accused of entering the store shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday and while inside the store, police say he displayed a knife and ordered the female store clerk into a back room of the business.

Police say Mancini then tied the clerk’s hands behind her back and demanded money.

He’s accused of leaving the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police later located Mancini in the City of Schenectady without incident. No injuries were reported.

Mancini was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, petit larceny, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree menacing.

He was remanded to Schenectady County of Jail.

 

 

