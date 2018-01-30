New York State Senate OKs bill requiring kids to wear helmets on ski slopes

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The state Senate has passed legislation that would require children under 14 to wear a helmet while skiing or snowboarding on New York’s slopes.

The Republican-controlled chamber passed the measure Monday. It would require ski areas to post signs on their properties notifying customers that helmets are required and that they are available for rent or purchase.

The legislation’s sponsor, Republican state Sen. Betty Little, of Queensbury, says requiring helmets to be worn by children will reduce the potential for serious head injuries.

The bill now moves to the Democratic-controlled state Assembly.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s