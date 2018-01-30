Price surge could be coming for National Grid customers

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Your electric bill could be going up soon, and it may just be the beginning of the increase in cost.

Starting April 1, another price surge may be coming to National Grid customers.

“Every time we open that bill, it’s a shock,” Paul Matrose, of Glenmont, said.

Gladys Mwesigwa pays around $200 a month. Her bill is so much that she often wears a coat inside rather than turning up the heat.

“It’s going up every month,” she said.

The trouble is she can barely afford it as it is, but more expenses could be on the horizon.

A proposed price hike is still pending approval by the New York State Public Service Commission. If passed, customer bills would increase over $2 per month. Gas prices would also increase by more than $1.

It adds up quickly for families like the Davisons in Glenmont.

“It’s a shocker,” Wendy Davison said.

Marty and Wendy Davison have lived in their home for over 30 years. They’ve seen bills go through cycles. Sometimes it’s higher, and other times it’s lower.

“Actually ours has gone down,” Marty said. “It’s usually over $300, and it was $260.”

But with the proposal looming, they’re already planning adjustments to their savings.

“We try to keep it cooler,” Marty said. “I hope my paycheck goes up that much.”

Down the street, their neighbor, Matrose, agrees.

“I wish there was more competition, and you could go somewhere else but nothing you can do,” he said.

According to National Grid, the money from the raised rates would go toward capital improvements and upgrades.