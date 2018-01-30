Michael Carr sentenced in Blessings Tavern Crash

Related Coverage Man accused of driving drunk, crashing into Blessings Tavern takes plea deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who admitted to the fiery alcohol-and-drug-fueled crash that left Niko Dinovo badly burned was sentenced to six years in prison.

There was an army of Dinovo’s friends and family in the courtroom before Michael Carr was sentenced. They let him know the terrible pain he’s caused.

Carr held back tears after seeing photos of his friend Dinovo for the first time since a fiery crash left the Colonie High Schooler with burns on 95 percent of his body.

“Unless you’ve went there and seen him you could never describe what he’s going through, what he looks like.”

Niko’s brother Michael faced the person responsible for the October 2016 crash at blessings tavern that has forever changed the Dinovo family.

“Hopefully one day Niko can tell you how he feels when he makes a full recovery because that’s exactly what he’s going to do. God bless you and may God have mercy on your soul.”

The road to recovery will be a long one for Niko, his mom was at his bedside on Tuesday, so his aunt speaking on behalf of her.

“He has lost all of his fingers, he has lost his eyelids, his ears, and part of his nose.”

With the courtroom filled with Niko’s supporter’s, Carr made an apology.

“I never meant to hurt anyone and I never meant to make this mistake but I love Niko and I regret this every day.”

He’s overcome by emotions before making it through his statement. Niko’s family believes it was a sincere apology.

“Looking in his eyes, I could feel his pain.”

The judge says Carr’s behavior after the crash – continued drinking and drug use – shows that he doesn’t understand the hurt he’s caused.

“This was not an accident and you’re going to have to understand that. You’re going to have six years to think about that.”

He was also sentenced to three years probation.

With the sentencing behind them, Niko’s family can focus solely on him.

Through 29 surgeries and a recent setback leaving Niko less responsive, they remain resolute.

The family says this sentence is not justice. Justice will be when Niko is able to return home.

Carr is appealing the sentence.