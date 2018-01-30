EPA to conduct more post-dredging studies along Hudson River

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The EPA could soon expand its cleanup of the Hudson River.

The agency is going to conduct more studies of the river and look into the effectiveness of a $1.7 billion Superfund Cleanup Project.

General Electric spent several years and nearly $2 billion dredging the river for PCB contamination. The state says they still haven’t done enough to reverse the pollution effects from dumping sediments into the river and thinks testing should be expanded south of the Capital Region.