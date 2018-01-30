EPA to conduct more post-dredging studies along Hudson River

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The EPA could soon expand its cleanup of the Hudson River.

The agency is going to conduct more studies of the river and look into the effectiveness of a $1.7 billion Superfund Cleanup Project.

General Electric spent several years and nearly $2 billion dredging the river for PCB contamination. The state says they still haven’t done enough to reverse the pollution effects from dumping sediments into the river and thinks testing should be expanded south of the Capital Region.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s