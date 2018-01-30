Engineers at work to determine cause of Schenectady mudslide

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All day long, city crews have been testing for leaks on a water main on Daggett Terrace, leaving residents with a lot of questions about what caused this mudslide.

“This has happened in the past as you know, and it will happen in the future,” Robert Titus, Professor of Geology Hartwick College, said.

Titus warns that mudslides in Schenectady might not be isolated incidents. That’s because, according to the professor, homes like the ones on Nott Terrace, Barney Street, and Dagget Terrace are all built on deposits from the Mohawk River.

“This is something that can happen anywhere in Schenectady because the whole town of Schenectady along with Rotterdam is that delta. It’s the Mohawk River delta. When they built these houses they didn’t know,” Titus said.

Some residents who live near the site of the mudslide fear that when the hill began sliding on Sunday, Mother Nature may have had a helping hand.

“There was a water main break. A big water main break and it flooded everything. That’s why all this ice is here. I guess that’s what really caused the mudslide,” William McFarline, a Nott Terrace resident, said.

“There was a leak around here somewhere and the whole thing was just ice. Cars get stuck here. I fell one time here, so it’s really bad,” Dorothea Davis, a Daggett Terrace resident, said.

The buildings department says there was a water main break on Daggett Terrace, a street just around the corner from where the mudslide originated.

Officials say they don’t know when the water main break occurred, but they began repairing it on Monday.

Residents worry that water rushing in the streets caused the hill in their backyard to give way.

“It’s so icy. I came home from work one day and this was flooded with ice. There was a water main break up there somewhere and it made it all muddy and I guess it came down,” McFarline said.

“It would’ve happened anyway but that would’ve triggered it and sped it up. You see these are all sediments. If they soak up enough water, think about it. They become unstable. They become mud and down it goes,” Titus said.

The Buildings Department says engineers are still working to help determine the cause of the landslide. No official cause has been released at this time.