1/30 Pet Connection: Bodie

Bodie. He’s a 50 lb, one year old American Shelter Dog(Pitt Bull/Jack Russel) that was surrendered to us by his owner because he had too much energy for them.

Although he still has some puppy-like characteristics to him, Bodie is a very sweet boy that loves to play and cuddle. He gets along well with other playful dogs but is definitely a cat chaser.

We think he would do best in a home with older children as he still has some maturing to do and can have poor manners from time to time. Attached are a couple of our pictures of him.

This guy really is a love bug….and VERY smart ! Always so happy !

Second Chance Animal Center (802) 375-2898

