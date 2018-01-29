With time ticking, local family is fighting for baby Jensen

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Babies born with severe immune disorders can be defenseless against infections, a challenge one local family knows all too well. But for some, a costly life-saving transplant may be out of reach.

Meet four-year-old Jensen. He was born with severe combined immunodeficiency (or SCID). Jensen’s life is on the line.

“If my kids come home with the flu, or a bug, that could be the end,” said Jensen’s father Jody Kittle.

Doctors at Albany Medical Center referred Jensen to Boston’s Children’s Hospital, best known for providing the best care for small children like Jensen.

“I realized right way that there are a lot of families that are in the same boat, or a worse boat, than what we’re in,” said Kittle.

Now, Jensen’s family is hoping to raise awareness of the challenges families like theirs can face.

Children like Jensen need bone marrow transplants to survive, but treatment is being stonewalled by health insurance reluctant to cover out of state costs.

The clock is ticking.

“Time is of the essence. So if we have to go through all of this again at a New York hospital, we’re looking at weeks before we can get him that transplant, where Boston is ready to take him in on Sunday,” said Kittle.

Every day Jensen’s family is waiting. Preparing to do it all on their own if need be.

“We have no choice,” said Kittle. “This is my son’s life. As parents, you do whatever it is that you have to do.”

While in Boston, Jensen’s family realized this is bigger than them. They want to help other families who have children with the disease.

For more information on Jensen and his family visit: https://www.generosity.com/medical-fundraising/baby-jensen-s-only-chance-my-impossible-choice