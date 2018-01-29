Tailgate on 10: Cooking for the Big Game

RECIPES FOR YOUR “BIG GAME” TAILGATE:

Roasted Oysters

Serves 4 people

8 each oysters on the half shell.

2 oz. Yuzu butter

As needed Ponzu sauce, Kikkoman

As needed Chili oil, lee kum kee

As needed Crispy ginger

As needed Shiso leaf, julienne

1 each Lemon zest, micro planed

As needed wet salt

On a baking tray place 8 evenly spaced small mounds of salt.

Press oyster over the salt, this will hold then in place.

Top each oyster with ¼ tsp of butter.

Bake in a 400 F oven until butter is melted and oysters have warmed though.

Garnish each oyster with a couple of drops of ponzu and chili oil.

Top with a pinch of crispy ginger and shiso chiffonade

Finish with fresh lemon zest.

Yuzu Butter

16 oz. Butter, room temperature.

4 Tbsp. Shallots, brunoise

3 Tbsp. Ginger, brunoise

1 Tbsp. lime zest, micro plane

2 Tbsp. lemon zest, microplate

1 Tbsp. Yuzu juice

Combine all the ingredients and mix well.

Reserve chilled.

Crispy Ginger

2 oz. Ginger, peeled, thin julienne

12 oz. Sugar, granulated

24 oz. Water

1 qt. Fry oil

In a sauce pot, combine sugar and water.

Bring to boil.

Add and cook the ginger for a few minutes to soften the spiciness.

Drain well.

Heat the fry to 325 F.

Add ginger and stir.

Cook until golden and crispy.

Drain well on paper towels.

Serve.

Bacon Popcorn

Serves 4 people

4 qt. Popcorn, see below

1.5 Tbsp. Bacon fat

1Cup Crispy bacon, chopped

1/2 Cup Candied peanuts

3 Tbsp. Scallions, sliced thin

To Taste Kosher salt

To Taste Black pepper

In a bowl, mix popcorn with bacon fat, salt and pepper.

Place in a serving bowl and top with peanuts, bacon and scallions.

Popcorn

4 oz. Popcorn kernels

1 Tbsp. Bacon fat

Heat fat in a sauce pot and add corn.

Cover and shake until the popping stops.

Reserve.

Candied Peanuts

2 cups Plain peanuts

1 cup water

½ cup granulated sugar

To taste Kosher salt

2 Qt. Fry oil

Preheat fry oil to 350 F.

Boil peanuts in sugar and water until almost all the water has evaporated.

Strain and deep fry peanuts until golden brown.

Drain well and season with salt to taste.

Cool and Serve.

Fried Green Tomato Sliders

Serves 4 people

4 ea. Brioche slider, cut in half

As needed Butter

4 ea. Green tomatoes, slices, ¼ inch thick

1 qt. Seasoned Cornmeal flour

2 cups Buttermilk

2 ea. Smoked bacon strips, cooked and cut in half

2 oz. Pimento cheese

To taste Kosher salt

To taste Black pepper

2 Qt. Fry oil

4 ea. Sandwich Pick

Preheat fry oil to 350 F.

In a large pan, melt butter and toast slides buns.

Dip tomatoes in the buttermilk and dredge in the cornmeal.

Fry tomatoes until crispy and golden brown. Drain on paper towels and season with salt and pepper.

Build sliders by placing one fried tomato followed by 1 Tbsp. pimento cheese, then two strips of bacon.

Arrange sliders on a serving platter and skewers each one with a sandwich pick.

Seasoned Corn Meal Flour

1# Corn meal, fine

1# Cake flour

1 Tbsp. Smoked Paprika

1 Tbsp. Chili powder

2 Tbsp. Onion powder

1 tsp Garlic powder

2 tsp. Kosher salt

1 tsp. Black pepper

Combine all the ingredients and mix well.

Serve.

Crab Mac and Cheese

Serves 6 people

24oz. Fusilli pasta, pre-cooked al dente

4 cups. Fontina cheese sauce

16 oz. Lump crab meat

1 cup Heavy, as needed to thin sauce

½ cup Panko bread crumbs, toasted

2 tbsp. chives, chopped fine.

Preheat oven to 400 F

Heat sauce in a large sauce pot.

Add pasta and heat through.

Add crab meat and stir.

Season to taste with salt and pepper

Adjust consistency of the sauce with cream as needed.

Place pasta mix in a baking dish.

Top pasta with an even layer of the bread crumbs.

Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes.

Garnish with chives.

Serve hot.

Fontina Cheese Sauce

2 oz. Butter

8 oz. Spanish onion, julienne

2 oz. All-purpose flour

1.5 oz. Worcestershire sauce

3 cups Whole milk

1 cup Heavy cream

8 oz. Cream cheese, cubed

16 oz. Fontina, grated

2 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated

8 oz. White cheddar, grated

1 Tbsp. Franks hot sauce

To Taste Kosher salt

To Taste White pepper

In a sauce pot over medium high heat. Melt butter, then sweat onions.

Add flour and cook out roux.

Add milk, heavy cream and Worcestershire sauce.

Bring to a simmer and add cream cheese and parmesan, melt.

Off heat add fontina and cheddar.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Blend and strain through a chinois.

Serve.

Merguez Sausage Skewers

Serves 4 people

12 oz. Merguez sausage (available at specialty grocery stores)

4 ea. 4-inch skewers

1 Tbsp. Blended olive oil

4 oz. Harissa sauce

¼ cup Tzatziki yogurt

2 tsp. Preserved lemon, chopped (available at specialty grocery stores)

¼ cup Picked herbs: mint, dill, cilantro

To make the skewers, remove sausage from the casing and divide into 4 even portions.

Take each portion and turn into 5 to 6 sausage balls. Line them up and skewer down the middle.

Season the merguez skewers with salt and pepper.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat and add oil.

Sear the merguez evenly until golden brown. Cook to medium. Drain well.

In a Serving bowl, place harissa sauce at center follow by a nice dollop of the tzatziki yogurt.

Stack the skewers on the edge and top with the chopped preserved lemon.

Garnish with picked herbs

Harissa Sauce

9 oz. Roasted red bell peppers, peeled

¼ t Garlic, chopped fine

2Tbsp. Pine nuts, toasted

1Tbsp. Pistachios, toasted

¼ tsp. Ras el hanout spice

1 tsp. Harissa paste

¼ oz. Preserved lemon, chopped

1tsp. Lemon juice

½ tsp. Sugar, granulated

To taste Kosher salt

To taste Black pepper

Using a blender, combine all the ingredients and blend into a smooth puree.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve.

Tzatziki Yogurt

Step 1

8 oz. English cucumber, seeded and grated

1.5tsp. Kosher salt

Step 2

1 ea. Small Garlic clove

1/4tsp. Kosher salt

Step 3

16 oz. Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. Mint, chopped fine

½ Tbsp. Cilantro, chopped fine

2 tsp. Lemon juice

¼ tsp. Sugar, granulated

To taste Kosher salt

English cucumber, from step one

Garlic paste, from step two

Step1:

In a bowl combine grated cucumber with salt.

Purge for 30 minutes.

Rinse out the salt and squeeze excess liquid.

Reserve.

Step2:

Chop the garlic with salt. Then scape until a paste is formed.

Reserve.

Step3:

Combine all the ingredients and mix well.

Season to taste with salt.

Serve.

Fried Chicken Liver

Serves 4 people

16 oz. Chicken Livers, marinated

As needed Seasoned Flour

To Taste Kosher salt

To Taste Black Pepper

As Needed Fry oil

1 Tbsp. Parsley, chopped

1 cup Hot and sour sauce

Preheat oil to 350F.

Drain chicken livers and toss with flour dredge.

Shake excess flour and fry until golden brown.

Drain well and toss with salt and pepper.

Place in a serving bowl and Garnish with chopped parsley.

Serve with a side of hot and sour sauce

Marinated Chicken Livers

16 oz. Chicken liver, cleaned

3 cups Buttermilk

1 oz. Franks hot sauce

Combine ingredients and marinate for two hours in the refrigerator.

Seasoned Flour

2# Cake flour

1 Tbsp. Smoked Paprika

1 Tbsp. Chili powder

2 Tbsp. Onion powder

1 tsp Garlic powder

2 tsp. Kosher salt

1 tsp. Black pepper

Combine all the ingredients and mix well.

Reserve.

Hot and Sour Sauce

2 cups Frank’s hot sauce

1 cup Honey

1 cup Apple cider vinegar

To Taste Kosher Salt

To Taste Black pepper

Mix ingredients together.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve.

Fried Chicken Thighs

Serves 6 people

6 each Chicken thighs, boneless, cut into 4 pcs

2 qt. Seasoned Flour

1 qt. Buttermilk

1 cup Chili sauce

1 cup Smoked yogurt

2 cup Cucumber, seedless, sliced into thin rings

1 Tbsp. Grapeseed oil

1 Tbsp. Rice wine vinegar

To Taste Kosher salt, to taste

To Taste Black pepper, to taste

As needed Fry oil

Preheat fry oil to 350F.

Coat chicken pieces in the buttermilk then toss in seasoned flour. Shake excess flour.

Fry chicken until golden brown and cooked through.

Drain well and season with salt and pepper.

Toss the cucumber slices with grapeseed oil and rice wine vinegar, season to taste.

Place chicken on a serving platter with a side of chili sauce, yogurt and cucumber salad.

Seasoned Flour

2# Cake flour

1 Tbsp. Smoked Paprika

1 Tbsp. Chili powder

2 Tbsp. Onion powder

1 tsp Garlic powder

2 tsp. Kosher salt

1 tsp. Black pepper

Combine all the ingredients and mix well.

Serve.

Chili Sauce

1 oz. Extra virgin olive oil

5 oz. Spanish onion, small dice

2 oz. Garlic, chopped fine

2 t Smoked paprika

1 t Chili powder

Pinch Cayenne pepper

1 each Bay leaf

16 oz. Ground tomatoes

12 oz. Roasted red peppers, pureed

1 oz. Sherry vinegar

To taste kosher salt

To Taste Black pepper

In a sauce pot over medium heat, add olive oil.

Add onions and garlic, sweat.

Add paprika, chili powder and bay leave, cook for two minutes.

Add ground tomatoes and peppers.

Bring to a boil then a medium simmer.

Cover and cook for 45 minutes.

Remove bay leaf.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve hot.

Smoked Yogurt

16 oz. Greek Yogurt

½ tsp. Lemon juice

½ tsp. Sugar, granulated

½ tsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp. Hickory liquid smoke

Place yogurt in a bowl.

Season with lemon juice, sugar and salt.

Add liquid smoke to desired taste.

Serve.

Smoked Salmon Lettuce Wraps

Serves 6 people

6 ea. Gem lettuce cups

18 each English cucumber, thick julienne

2 Tbsp. Miso dressing

6 each Strips of smoked salmon (.33 oz. each)

1 Tbsp. Pickled shallots

2 Tbsp. Green onions, sliced thin

2 Tbsp. Mint, chiffonade

2 Tbsp. Breakfast radish, sliced into thin rounds

Pinch Maldon sea salt

To taste kosher salt

In a bowl mix cucumber with some of the miso dressing, season to taste with kosher salt.

On a serving platter, line up the lettuce cups.

First, place 3 cucumber julienne per cups.

Then top with a strip of salmon.

Drizzle additional miso dressing over the salmon.

Garnish with radish slices, scallion, mint and Maldon sea salt.

Miso Dressing

2 Tbsp. Garlic, chopped fine

2.5 oz. White miso paste

3 oz. Rice wine vinegar

3.5 oz. Aji Mirin

3.5 oz. Extra virgin olive oil

3.5 oz. Canola oil

1 tsp Orange zest, microplane

To taste Kosher salt

Blanch garlic under hot running water 3 times to take out the spiciness, pat dry.

On low flame, blanch garlic in the oils.

Wisk in miso, mirin and rice wine vinegar while the oil is still hot.

Once cooled add orange zest.

Season to taste with Kosher salt.

Serve.

Pickled Shallots

10 oz. Shallot, brunoise

2 Tbsp. sugar, granulated

1 Tbsp. Kosher salt

4 oz. Red wine vinegar

2 oz. Beet juices

Combine shallots, sugar and salt, mix well.

Allow to sit for 5 minutes, then drain half of the liquid.

Add vinegar and beet juice.

Allow a day in the refrigerator before using.

Serve.