Demolition begins of buildings destabilized by Schenectady mudslide

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The demolition process has begun on Barney Street in Schenectady where two family homes and one freestanding garage will need to come down after a mudslide early Sunday morning.

Officials say both homes, numbers 11 and 15, have been vacant for some time.

The biggest concern was the building hanging over Nott Terrace with its foundation exposed, a historic two family home. To get to that home, crews first had to take down a neighboring home and a freestanding garage.

Before & after demo of #15 Barney St. I’m told an engineer will come in today to help determine whether the red house below needs to be partially or completely demolished. pic.twitter.com/bWpvjFAYO6 — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) January 29, 2018

Schenectady Buildings Department Chief Jack Falvo said there was a serious risk that the house on the hill could collapse onto the houses below.

“Right now, nobody is allowed in any of the houses because we’re not sure of the stability of the house,” said Falvo. “There’s definitely a safety issue that has to be addressed.”

For one local man, 15 Barney Street is more than just an old vacant property.

“This is the house that my father and his sister grew up in,” said Carl Hackert, a Ballston Spa resident.

Now, just days before what would have been his father’s 98th birthday, carl came back to Barney Street one last time to reminisce about his father and the house he loved.

“He’d be sad. He loves Schenectady,” said Hackert. “We lived in Santabarbara. We lived all around the country, but we always came back to Schenectady.”

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says he expects the process will take the remainder of the day Monday and continue into Tuesday.

“Then we’ll do some evaluation about what further remediation might have to be done to ensure that the whole slope is stable,” said Mayor McCarthy.

Mayor McCarthy says the City will be under a state of emergency until engineers say the slope is stable.

Demolition underway on #15 Barney Street. This is the Home hanging over the hill with its foundation exposed putting the buildings below at risk pic.twitter.com/GbuX2HVzOt — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) January 29, 2018

The City of Schenectady remains under a state of emergency as of 9:45 p.m. Monday as demolition began on the two vacant homes on Barney Street.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest of this situation.