BREAKING: 7 year old killed in 3 alarm fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A six year old has died following a three alarm house fire in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood.

Fire officials rescued as many as 3 people, including a 6-year-old who died.

Flames broke out just before 3:00 a.m on Benzinger Street off of William and Ogden.

Fire crews have reportedly backed out of the home because of the heavy flames. More than a dozen fire vehicles are still on scene investigating.

No cause has been determined yet and it is not clear how many people were in the home at the time. However, the family did have six children ranging in age from 2 1/2 to 18.

A local priest, who is also the godfather of one of the children, said the family will need all the help they can get.

A press conference is expected at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. NEWS10 ABC will provide the latest information as it is provided by WIVB, our partner station in Buffalo.