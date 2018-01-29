Albany Police respond to two robberies and a burglary over the weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police responded to two separate robberies and a burglary over the weekend and arrested an Albany man they say was responsible for one of the robberies, at the Trio’s on Ontario Street.

Police responded to the area of Grand Street and Hamilton Street around 5:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a robbery.

The victim, 62, was unharmed during the incident but told officers that a man approached her while she was walking down the street and threatened her with a large rock. He then dragged her to the ground before stealing her purse and fleeing. Police say the purse was located nearby, but the victim’s cash had been stolen.

Albany Police also responded to a reported burglary at The Wine Shop on New Scotland Avenue. The victim told officers that at some point overnight, someone had entered the store and stolen items inside.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

On Saturday, Albany Police responded around 10:20 p.m. to a report of a robbery at Trio’s on Ontario Street.

An employee told police that a man entered the restaurant, walked behind the counter and demanded money and threatened harm. The suspect fled the store without taking any money.

Shortly afterward, police say an Albany Police Sergeant on patrol nearby saw a man matching the description of the suspect in the Trio’s robbery and stopped him.

Police say the man, 43-year-old Andrew Johnson of Albany, was identified as the suspect in the attempted robbery and taken into custody. He was charged with one count of attempted robbery and arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.