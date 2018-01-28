State of emergency declared after landslide in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From the Mayor of Schenectady, Gary McCarthy a state of emergency has been issued for the city of Schenectady following the Sunday morning mudslide.

Due to the executive order, State of Emergency issued by Mayor Gary McCarthy, the following road closure will occur immediately and remain in effect until rescinded:

Nott Terrace will be closed from Chapel Street to State Street in both directions.

Employees who utilize the parking garage on Chapel Street will be granted access.

Signs for local detours will be posted. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area as much as possible due to heavy traffic flow.

.There is no further information available at this time.

Click for official letter from Mayor McCarthy: State of Emergency