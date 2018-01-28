NY advocates to discuss safe sites program for drug users

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There are efforts underway in some states, including New York, to establish safe places where drug users can shoot up.

A coalition known as “End Overdose NY” is holding a legislative briefing on Monday in Albany to discuss details of a program aimed at combatting overdoses by allowing community-based organizations to establish safe, supervised locations where people can use pre-obtained drugs.

Supporters say such places would be a controlled environment with trained staff to prevent and to respond to overdoses, as well as to provide guidance to health services.

The idea of setting up safe injection sites is gaining traction in some states, including Massachusetts, where the proposal has the backing of doctors and hospitals.

Advocates say safe consumption programs are a way to ease the nation’s opioid abuse epidemic.