Landslide overnight in Schenectady leaves one man with serious injuries

By Published: Updated:
(Photo Credit: Tristan O'Donnell, NEWS10 ABC)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Overnight, a landslide in Schenectady displaced at least ten people and left one man with serious injuries.

Officials were called to the scene of a landslide in Schenectady around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. They say three people were trapped in a building as a result and one man was transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center.

Schenectady Fire Chief, Ray Senecal told NEWS10 ABC that eleven people are now being helped by the American Red Cross and at least ten of them will have to move as a result; three buildings in total were evacuated.

Chief Senecal stated that heavy equipment and airbags were used to extricate the individual that was trapped in the mud. It took the assistance of multiple police and fire departments to assist in the rescue and taking care of the scene.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to provide the latest updates as they are made available.

