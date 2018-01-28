Data Privacy Day encourages cyber crime protection

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday, January 28, marks data privacy day and the New York State Office of Information and Technology Services and the Division of Consumer Protection is sharing some helpful tips when comes to protecting yourself from cyber-crimes.

Here are some tips for protecting your personal data privacy:

Limit what you do on public WI-FI.

While public wireless hotspots are convenient they’re not secure, meaning anyone could potentially see your online activity.

Be careful about what information you share on social media, avoid posting things like your birth date, phone number, and home address. This information may reveal answers to security questions used to reset passwords.

In terms of passwords, make sure they’re strong. Use 10 to 12 characters in a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols.

“Data Privacy Day serves as an important reminder about how we can keep our data safe from cyber criminals with tips we can follow all year long,” said New York State Chief Information Officer Robert H. Samson. “While New York State is a leader in keeping New York’s critical infrastructure secure, thanks in large part to Governor Cuomo’s leadership, taking appropriate steps to safeguard personal information to minimize risk and avoid becoming a victim is the responsibility of all New Yorkers.”

“It is incumbent upon all New Yorkers to conduct online security checks for all their accounts,” said New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “Data Privacy Day is a great opportunity to remind consumers of critical steps to safeguard their information. Consumers must be vigilant in their daily interactions both on and offline to best prevent breaches that can wreak havoc on people’s lives.”

New York State is the fourth highest rated in the country for number of internet crimes reported with more than $106 million lost by consumers according to the FBI’s 2016 Internet Crime Report.

The Division of Consumer Protection received 1,260 breach notifications, affecting almost 2 million New Yorkers.

In 2017, Equifax experienced a cyberattack that impacted 150 million consumers nationwide, including New Yorkers.

It is imperative to remain vigilant in handling your personal data privacy. Being educated on the right steps to take, while also not being paranoid in every action you take is also vital.