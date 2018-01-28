#518Gives Fundraiser Sets New Record The #518Gives Fundraiser to benefit the Center for Disability Services set a new record with a final tote of $2,282,317. All proceeds benefit the Center for Disability Services and its divisions, Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center, Life Quality Solutions Incubator, Prospect Center in Queensbury and St. Margaret’s Center in Albany. Yankee manager Aaron Boone and Giants tight end Evan Engram met a long line of fans and signed autographs in the sports area, presented by UHY LLC, inside the Radisson Hotel Albany. Singer/songwriter Sawyer Fredericks performed for an appreciative audience and vocalists and other acts from all over the region were in the spotlight. Last year’s final tote was $2,172,015.Child representative Kianna McCaughin, from Cohoes, is an 8 year old elementary student in the Center’s Langan School known for her outgoing personality and for helping teachers and peers. Adult representative Daniel Manchester lives in a Center residence in Latham, is a graduate of the Langan School and is a New York Giants fan who has a sense of humor and love of gardening. Taped profiles introduced Miles Robinson, a CloverPatch Early Childhood Services preschooler from Albany enrolled in the MOVE- Mobility Opportunities Via Education- classroom who uses adapted equipment for mobility, therapy and play; Harold Hicks, an adult in the Center’s Assisted Living and Supported Employment programs in Albany who enjoys his job at Nine Pin Cider, video games and dancing; and Keyon Marshall, a former resident of St. Margaret’s Center who was weaned from his respiratory ventilator so he was able to move home to Gansevoort with family. In addition, there were special segments from Prospect Center in Queensbury, hosted by Elisa Streeter.“In 2018, we are focusing on achievements through innovation,” said Anne Schneider Costigan, Deputy Executive Director of the Center’s Foundation. “The Center’s dedicated staff and unique programs enable people with disabilities to find new ways to move and communicate by using technology and specialized equipment. The community shares in this success and has again responded with generous support. A big thank you from everyone at the Center, the place where people get better at life.”The #518Gives Fundraiser aired on FOX23 with hosts John Gray, Lydia Kulbida, Tim Lake, Elisa Streeter, Liana Bonavita, Anya Tucker, Christina Arangio, Ryan Peterson, and Nicol Lally from the FOX23/News 10abc team and from Albany Broadcasting, Sean McMaster and Meredith McNeil from B95, Ally Reid and Mike Ryan from FLY92, Pete Kelly from 100.9 The Cat and Billy The Kid and Scott Pank from JAMZ 96. Chairperson of the #518Gives Fundraiser Committee is Gregory S. Smith of RL Smith Sales.Donations to the #518Gives Fundraiser continue to be gratefully accepted online at www.cfdsny.org, by texting the phrase 518Gives to 41444 or by calling 518- 944-2121.

