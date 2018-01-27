South Carolina man arrested at airport

Colonie, N. Y. (NEWS10) – A South Carolina man was arrested at the Albany International airport for attempting to check in a gun that he did not possess a New York State pistol permit for.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Turner of Myrtle Beach after he attempted to check a handgun at the Delta airlines ticket counter Saturday morning.

Turner was charged with one count of Criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree and will be back in court at a later date.

NEWS10 reached out toe Sheriff Craig Apple who confirmed that Mr. Turner does own a valid pistol permit in South Carolina, but because of existing gun laws in New York State, that permit is not recognized here.